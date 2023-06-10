Surat: Hazira Ghogha Ro Ro Ferry service decided to be closed till June 12 due to possible storm

It has been decided to stop Ro-Ro ferry service from Hazira in Surat to Ghogha in Bhavnagar from June 10 to 12. Due to Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea, DG Connect Ropex Ferry Service has announced suspension of ferry services for three days as a precautionary measure. Captain Devendra Manral of the ferry service said that the sea is normal now. As per our calculations, the cyclone may pass close to sea 800 km away from Amroli-Pipavav. Ghogha of Bhavnagar is far away from here. However, keeping in view the forecast of the State Meteorological Department, we will keep the campaign closed for three days.

If the storm turns in the other direction, the Ro Ro Ferry service will resume after notification from the government. For those who have booked advance ticket for Hazira Ghogha Ro-Ro Ferry service, if they want earlier date we will provide them. We will pay even if someone wants a refund. Gujarat’s first ferry service between Surat’s Hazira to Ghogha has been successful. But even after the announcement of ferry service from Magdalla to Victor and Pipavav in Surat itself, no concrete action has been taken.