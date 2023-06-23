Surat: Heart-wrenching rescue operation by fire department

The commendable performance of the fire department has come to the fore in Surat. While playing in the house, the child closed the door of the house from inside, due to which the child got trapped in the house. took. The video of the child’s rescue by the fire department has also come to the fore. Exemplary performance of the fire department in Surat has come to the fore, once again the fire department team has done a commendable performance by saving a one year old child.

There was chaos due to the child being trapped in the house

A family lives on the second floor of a building on Sukhadia Street in Surat’s Haripura. In the evening the 1 year old child was playing in a room inside the house while his mother stood in the lobby and his father went out for work. Meanwhile, the child closed the door of the room while playing. There was chaos as the child was trapped inside. The child was crying continuously stuck in the room. On the other hand, the incident was informed to the fire department. A team including fire officer Mahesh Patel reached the spot and tried hard to get the child out of the house.

The fire department officer saved the child within half an hour.

The fire official said that the family got worried when the child got locked in the room. As soon as we got information about the incident, we reached the spot and Marshal Vishal Dhawan was made to enter the house where the child was trapped through the window of the adjacent house. A team supported the marshal by throwing a rope from the roof and holding the rope, Marshal Vishal Dhawan entered the room through the window in which the child was trapped and rescued the child within half an hour.

People appreciated the work of fire department

The family heaved a sigh of relief as the child was rescued safely. Seeing the mother’s face, the crying child’s face was filled with happiness. Seeing the child, the worries of the worried family and neighbors were dispelled and happiness spread on their faces. Everyone including the family appreciated the work of the fire department.