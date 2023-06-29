Surat: Heavy rains in the district increased the concern of the Municipal Corporation

At the beginning of monsoon, torrential cloud cover is being seen in South Gujarat. It is raining in Surat for the last two days. Due to heavy rains, the surface of Surat’s creeks has increased. Two creeks have come close to the danger level. Because of this, water began to fill the Gulf Coast region.

increase in the surface of the creeks

Surat city and district have been witnessing rainy season for the last two days. Surat city and district are receiving heavy rains as per the forecast of the Meteorological Department. Due to heavy rains, the problem of water-logging has come to the fore in low-lying areas in Surat. Due to the rains in Bardoli, Palsana, Choryasi tehsils last night, the creeks have started flowing to the brim. Even today, it rained heavily in Surat city since morning. Due to this the water level of Surat creeks has increased.

Water entered Parvat village due to rise in the water level of Mithi Khadi

Due to heavy rains in Surat city and district, the level of Mithi Khadi has risen. As a result of water filling in Kumbhariya and Saniya Hemad villages situated on the banks of the gulf, both these villages have turned into islands. People’s homes have also been submerged in the Gulf floodwaters. Due to which people have come to face trouble. While the Municipal Corporation is currently working on water disposal. In the afternoon, near Parvat village, the water of Mithi Khadi came on the way. The road connecting Parvat village to Parvat Patiya has been closed for traffic.

Seemada, Mithi and Bhedwad creeks near danger level

The creeks flowing through the city are overflowing with rain water. Through the city’s Varachha zone, Limbayat, Udhna, Athva zone meets the Khadiya river and the sea. Seemada Khadi, Mithi Khadi and Bhedwada Khadi are flowing at a distance of one to one and a half meters above the danger level. Due to which the municipal administration is continuously monitoring the water level of the creeks with the rains happening in the city district. It rained heavily in the city district till noon today, but the administration has got some relief due to the stoppage of rains after noon. The rain has stopped in the city after 2 pm.