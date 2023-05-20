Surat: Heera Company and ESG front runner organize groundbreaking sustainability conclave

A leading diamond crafting and exporting company, Shri Ramakrishna Exports (SRK) organized ‘Sustainability Conclave 2023′ in Surat on Saturday. In which Natural Diamond Council and Southern Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) were as supporting partners while Global Network for Zero Knowledge was as partner.

The theme of the conclave was “Rethinking Corporate Climate Action”, in which the leaders of the country discussed important issues such as sustainability, green building, net zero, corporate social responsibility and how to deal with the challenges faced by industry, government and society due to climate change. Topics were discussed. This was also discussed.

Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of The Global Network for Zero, was one of the keynote speakers who discussed the gap between Indian businesses’ intent to be sustainable and the actions they take to achieve that intent. Apart from this, SRK praised the way he is moving forward and gave a message that other businesses should also move forward from him.

In this enriching and informative conclave, HE Lakshyaraj Singh Mewada, Prince of Udaipur and Managing Director, HRH Group of Hotels discussed the strategy for decarbonisation. Pro. Rajat Mona said “If every person in India plants and takes care of a tree every 6 months, we have the potential to contribute to the growth of 284 crore trees every year. So let us start this resolution from today and make a collective effort to save our environment from getting spoiled.

The conclave also had 2 panel discussions wherein the panelists present elaborated on how important storytelling is to explain sustainability and how important it is for corporations to think about sustainability and take appropriate steps towards sustainability.

SRK is well known for its leadership in sustainable practices and aims to become Net Zero by 2024 for both of its diamond crafting facilities. Industry-leading employee benefits and workplace experiences with detailed updates on their sustainability. It includes details like what allows them to give so much back to their people, and how to maintain a 1% attrition rate.

SRK founder Govind Dholakia (Govindkaka) said during his speech, “We all have a lot to learn from our land and from each other. I always tell my SRK family members that I will always keep learning how I can improve the earth, I will always keep my curiosity and I will remain a student till my last breath. As business leaders like this one continues to come along, indicating that sustainability is not just a buzzword but a critical issue for future success.