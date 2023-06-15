Surat: Hi-tech chariot will be seen in Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra this year

On the day of Ashadhi Beej, Lord Jagannath along with his brother Balram and sister Subhadra will appear on the chariot and give darshan to the future devotees and leave for the city, for which all preparations are being made. The hi-tech chariot is being prepared by the ISKCON temple located in Surat’s Varachha. This chariot is being prepared with the same technology, which is seen on the road. The chariot is being built on it using the lower part of the truck, which is completely hydraulic.

The structure of the truck was used in the chariot

The chariot is being prepared at the ISKCON temple in Varachha area of ​​Surat. For the first time on the day of Rath Yatra, it will be seen how the chariot should change with the state-of-the-art technology and time. Usually the chariot is made of special wood for the Rath Yatra and the artisans prepare this chariot for months. But in the ISKCON temple located in Surat Varachha, a chariot is being prepared for Lord Jagannath by mounting the lower part of a special truck on top of it, which will become the center of attraction.

a system that allows a chariot to brake in a congested area

There will also be a driver’s seat to drive the chariot and arrangements have also been made to brake easily in congested areas. The Rath Yatra of Varachha ISKCON will be of total 11 kms. Which will start from Surat Varachha Mini Bazar and will go till Sarthana Jakatnaka.

The chariot is being prepared for the last eight months

This chariot is being prepared for the last eight months. The chariot was earlier being prepared in Vadodara, but after its structure was ready, it was brought to Surat and is currently being painted. This chariot is the center of attraction in entire Surat. Because, it will pass through the road like an electric vehicle. Along with wood, steel and iron have also been used. Like a normal chariot, wheels will also be seen in this chariot.

33 feet high, 27 feet long and 17 feet wide chariot

The height of the chariot being built in the ISKCON temple is 33 feet. The length is 27 feet long and the width is 17 feet. These chariots being prepared now are very modern and up to date. The whole system is uploaded on top of the hydraulic part which is under the big truck.