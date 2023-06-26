Surat: Honor of meritorious students and parents of the society by Kunbi Patil Samaj

On Sunday, June 25, the Student Felicitation Ceremony-2023 was organized at Om Nagar, Umiya Mata Wadi, located in Dindoli area of ​​Surat. All the students of Kunbi Patil Samaj of Surat who have secured more than 75 percent marks in class 10 and more than 60 percent marks in class 12 Science and more than 70 percent marks in class 12 Arts and Commerce in the academic year 2022-23 are felicitated organized the ceremony. In which many dignitaries including Chhotubhai Patil, Advocate Subhash Chowdhary, Shaligram Nikam were present as chief guests.

Meritorious students honored in Surat Kunbi Patil Samaj Student Honor Ceremony-2023 <p> </p> <p>Giving information, Deepak Patil, the organizer of the Student Honor Ceremony Program 2023, said that this program is being organized every year since 2018 with the aim of encouraging such shining stars of the society and to support and inspire the society. In which after the board exam results, the bright students have to register their names with the organizers so that after the complete list is made, a badge and certificate will be made for each child with his name and the students will be publicly honored in the program. Badge and certificate will be given. The last date for registration was June 15. In these, more than 150 students had registered their names. </p> Meritorious students honored in Surat Kunbi Patil Samaj Student Honor Ceremony-2023 <p> </p> <p>Deepak Patil further said that along with the children, their parents were also honored in the program by calling them on the stage, because the contribution of their parents in the success of the children is more than the contribution of the school and the class, hence the contribution of the children Along with this, parents were also honored in the ceremony. Along with this, all the people who contributed to the free Lok Rakshak recruitment class conducted by Kunbi Patil Samaj were honored.</p> The team of leading and organizing committee of the society in the student honor ceremony <p> </p> <p>Chhotubhai Patil, Advocate Subhash Chowdhary, Shaligram Nikam (Bapu), Councilor Bhaidas Patil, Former Councilor Vinod (Nana) Patil, Vinod Pawar, Bharat Borse, Mukesh Patil and a large number of social leaders participated in this program along with students and parents. was present. Deepak R Patil, Sunil Patil, Bhaskar Patil, Chandrakant Patil, Shyamkumar Patil, Pramod Salunkhe, Anil Patil, Arvind Patil, Sunil Patil, Bhaskar Patil, Sandeep Suryavanshi, Ankush Patil, Prashant Patil, Chandu Patil all from 25 days in preparation for the program They were working hard to make the program a success. Seeing the enthusiasm of the students and parents in the programme, the organizers were also enthusiastic.</p> Parents and guests present at the student felicitation ceremony-2023 <p>On behalf of the organizers, all the leaders of the society expressed their gratitude to the parents and wished the children all the best for their future life. MLA Sangeeta Patil wished all the students by sending gifts.</p>