Surat: Illegal shops demolished in Varachha amid uproar by locals

In Varachha B Zone of Surat Municipal Corporation, the illegal shops constructed in Nana Varachha Residential Society contrary to plan were demolished by the zone today. The local people created a ruckus while demolishing the illegal construction. But the illegal construction was removed by the municipality with police arrangements and security staff.

<p>Dharmishtha Park Society is built in Nana Varachha area of ​​Varachha B Zone of Surat Municipality. Some of the residents of this society have made shop in the residential area by constructing opposite to the map in the residential area. A few days before the construction of this shop, the municipality had issued a notice of illegal construction. After this notice, the illegal builders wrote an undertaking form in the municipality. It clearly stated that henceforth no illegal construction would be done in this property and only residential purpose would be constructed.</p> <p>Even after this guarantee, the property owners removed the residential wall and built two shops with shutters. On getting information about this, the officials of Varachha zone of the municipality reached the place where some people created ruckus during the act of sabotage. However, the municipality broke down the shops amidst tight security.</p>