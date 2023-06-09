Surat: Implementation of new education policy in VNSGU, four new courses started in Commerce College

The Academic Council has given green signal to start four new courses at the undergraduate level in commerce stream by the city-based Veer Narmad University (VNSGU) from the academic year 2023-2024. Now IT subjects will also be included along with B.Com. Under the new education policy, these courses will be four-year honors courses.

The academic council meeting of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University was held. In which the issue of commerce faculty was discussed. The Academic Council approved four new courses in commerce stream at the undergraduate level under the new National Education Policy, 2020. There are B.Com with Data Science, B.Com with E-Commerce, B.Com with Fintech and B.Com with Professional Courses. All these courses will be four year honors courses. IT subjects have been included in the new course. These courses will be implemented from the academic year 2023-2024.

The Commerce Faculty Committee has prepared the syllabus for the new courses. The meeting of the Faculty of Commerce will be held on June 10, 2023. In which the syllabus prepared by the committee will be approved. After this the syllabus will be presented before the Academic Council for approval.

One year computer application PG course will be started

Narmad University will start one year post graduate course in MSc Computer Application after BCA Hons. A student will be able to pursue a one year post graduate course in M.Sc. Computer Application followed by a four year BCA Honors course at graduation level through the Academic Council of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. This course will be started from the academic year 2023-2024.