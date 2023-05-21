Surat: In Pandesara, an unknown youth suddenly jumped under the dumper and killed himself.

A shocking incident has come to light in Surat’s Pandesara area. In which a young man committed suicide by coming under the dumper going from the road. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby. Pandesara police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the entire matter.

The young man committed suicide by falling in front of the dumper

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light that a youth in Surat committed suicide by coming under the tires of a dumper. According to the information received regarding the incident, a dumper was passing on the road going from Pandesara Tirupati Circle to Althan. The dumper was taking a U-turn from the side of the road, during which a young man walking on the side of the road suddenly jumped under the tires of the dumper. Then the dumper’s tire ran over his body and the young man died on the spot. The young man committed suicide by jumping in front of the dumper and there was an uproar.

The whole incident was captured in CCTV

The entire incident of suicide in Pandesara was captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby. CCTV footage of the incident has come to the fore. In which it was seen that dumper no. GJ 21 V 4505 I was leaving the construction site and taking a U-turn at a slow speed from the side road. Meanwhile, suddenly an unknown person saw the dumper and ran towards the dumper and he fell under the dumper. Before the dumper driver could think anything, the dumper passed over the young man’s body.

police reached the spot

The local people informed the Pandesara police about the entire incident. Pandesara police convoy reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Meanwhile, when the police investigated, it was found that the young man had committed suicide by coming under the dumper. No evidence has been found from the young man who committed the murder. At that time, it was revealed in the police investigation that the age of the deceased youth was about 30 years. Also, who is the dead youth and why did he commit suicide, the police is probing this matter. However, the police have registered a case of accidental death and started investigation.