Surat: In Salabatpura, a young man was stabbed in an old enmity.

A fight broke out between two youths in the night near the rickshaw stand in Maan Darwaza Bambawadi street of Salabatpura area of ​​Surat. In which a young man was seriously injured, who was taken for treatment, the young man died during treatment. A young man died after being stabbed after a normal conversation in old enmity, after which the police arrested the accused and is taking further action.

Youth dies due to knife attack on thigh

According to the details of the incident, the incident of murder has come to light in Salabatpura area. A 21-year-old youth named Dhanraj died. The attack happened during a mutual fight. Dhanraj attacked a young man named Asif. Thereafter, Asif attacked Dhanraj with a paddle and killed him. Seriously injured Asif was also admitted to the hospital for treatment.

assault led to murder

ACP Chirag Patel told that there was a fight between the victims Dhanraj Sapkale and Asif Rashid Sheikh. The quarrel, which started with a simple conversation, reached a brawl after some time. In which accused Asif stabbed Dhanraj’s thigh with a knife. Due to which he died due to excessive bleeding.

killed in old enmity

A young man was murdered in an old enmity between two youths. Accused Asif also has a criminal history. Even before this, he is registered in the police book for various crimes. And he was already arrested. Two-three other accused were also there along with the main accused. His history is also being probed and further investigation is being done.