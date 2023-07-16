Surat: In the era of expensive tomatoes, the game of selling rotten tomatoes cheaply in the market!

Tomato prices have increased in the country. Meanwhile, inedible tomatoes are being sold by some people to make profits. In this era of expensive tomatoes, if you are also eating cheap tomatoes, then be careful. CCTV footage of one such incident has surfaced from Surat.
Tomatoes that were thrown in the trash were re-stuffed into crates
Some unscrupulous traders are trying to sell rotten tomatoes and are playing with people’s health. In CCTV footage doing the rounds on social media, a man can be seen picking rotten tomatoes from the garbage dumped in a tractor. It is being told that these selected dirty-rotten tomatoes are being sold in the market at a cheap price.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
<p dir="ltr" lang="gu">If you also eat cheap tomatoes, then be careful... A big incident has come to the fore from Surat.. Tomatoes thrown in the dustbin are being sold again after filling them in carats.. It can definitely be seen in the scene that a person is picking rotten tomatoes from the garbage thrown in a tractor. Taking it..and this… <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://t.co/rSOQmo8zWl">pic.twitter.com/rSOQmo8zWl</a></p> — GSTV (@GSTV_NEWS) <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/GSTV_NEWS/status/1680470052678557697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2023</a> <p>APMC traders said that after seeing the CCYV, it can be said to be a serious matter. It cannot be denied that this is happening to sell rotten tomatoes cheaply due to skyrocketing tomato prices. In the CCTV camera, a man is seen picking rotten tomatoes from the garbage thrown in the tractor. It is also feared that these tomatoes are being sold outside the market at a cheap price. He further said that this is a precaution for those who are taking cheap tomatoes. It cannot be denied that the traders of the APMC market throw away such tomatoes and pick up such elements from the garbage and sell them in the market.</p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>