Surat: In the era of expensive tomatoes, the game of selling rotten tomatoes cheaply in the market!

Tomato prices have increased in the country. Meanwhile, inedible tomatoes are being sold by some people to make profits. In this era of expensive tomatoes, if you are also eating cheap tomatoes, then be careful. CCTV footage of one such incident has surfaced from Surat.

Tomatoes that were thrown in the trash were re-stuffed into crates

Some unscrupulous traders are trying to sell rotten tomatoes and are playing with people’s health. In CCTV footage doing the rounds on social media, a man can be seen picking rotten tomatoes from the garbage dumped in a tractor. It is being told that these selected dirty-rotten tomatoes are being sold in the market at a cheap price.