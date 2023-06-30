Surat: In the first rain, water started dripping in 6 wards including the surgery department of civil

As soon as it rains, water has started dripping in 6 wards including the surgery department of Surat Civil Hospital. After the complaint of water seepage, once again the time has come to put chemical on the roof. Due to dripping of water in the passages including the ward, the staff including the patients and their relatives have become troubled.

Water also falls in special rooms including civil surgery ward.

Renovation work was done in the old building of Surat Civil Hospital a few months ago. In which it has come to the fore that the repair work in the special wards that were repaired six months ago was done on paper only. In the midst of heavy rains in the city, complaints have been made to the top officials of the Medical Department that water is continuously dripping from the special rooms of Ward No. 1, 2, 4, 8 and 7 including the Civil Surgery Ward.

repair work questioned

It is being told that PIU officials have been instructed by senior medical officers to conduct rounds in special rooms and re-examine them. Water seepage in not one or two but five-six rooms has raised questions on the repair work done. Patients are also getting worried due to such condition of surgery and special wards of civil hospital.

the building is too old

The building of Civil Hospital is very old, repairs are done at one place and problems arise at other places. However, repairs are often demanded. It is discussed that due to differences between the medical officers, no specific decision is being taken regarding the building.