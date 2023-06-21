Surat: In the presence of CM, 1.5 lakh people did yoga in 12 km area

State Yoga Day was celebrated in Surat. People gathered at Surat’s Y Junction since morning to perform yoga in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. In which a world record of simultaneous presence of 1.25 lakh people was to be made, but a large number of people gathered and more than one and a half lakh people did yoga together.

1.50 lakh people performed yoga in 137 blocks of Surat

From Y Junction to Parle Point in Surat city and on the other side from Y Junction to Bread Liner Circle, people performed different Yogasanas on their respective mats. For this, 137 blocks were made, in one block arrangements were made to accommodate one thousand people. A stage and an LED have been installed in each block. Due to which the broadcast of the main stage can be seen in every block.

More than 2.26 lakh people registered

The event was organized on the 12 km road. Both these roads are prestigious roads. 1 lakh 50 thousand people did yoga together and registered their names in the Guinness Book of Records. More than 2 lakh 26 thousand people had registered for this programme. Two foreign nationals from Netherlands also participated in the Yoga Day celebrations. More than 1.50 lakh people were present in the 12 km area of ​​Surat. Each person was counted with the QR code.