Surat: In the weekly meeting of SMA, the GST officer gave an understanding of various aspects in simple language.

Organized regular weekly problem solving meeting of Surat Mercantile Association in the selfless service of merchant brothers on Sunday, 21st May 2023 from 09 to 10 am in the premises of Maheshwari Bhawan Board Room, 1st Floor CT Light, full punch panel of “SMA” and The core committee is organized under the leadership of the team. 75 businessmen took part in the meeting and presented 10 applications related to their problems in front of the punch panel for solution, out of which 1 application was solved by hand and the remaining applications have been handed over to the legal team, which will process the solution on time. I will come

Under the guest program of the seminar, Vimal Soni, officer of GST department, was present in the meeting with respect. Your personality has always been of social welfare. Therefore, accordingly you accepted the invitation of the Surat Mercantile Association for the benefit of the businessmen, for which the entire business community and the Surat Mercantile Association express their gratitude. In your speech, you explained each and every topic in detail on the aspects related to “GST” in very simple language. Recently, all the misconceptions and fear created by the “GST” department about the door to door survey were dispelled. You said in very clear words that the above survey has been conducted to catch fake registration. The right trader need not fear. You should put the past of registration on the board of your shop and keep the file related to registration organized.

It is necessary to put a board of GST number on all establishments. All the correct information should be given to the department during registration. Keep renewing your rent agreement from time to time. Never do business with those with fake invoices and fake registrations. Apart from this, the most important and main problem of the business class was also put forward by Soni ji and requested to help in sending the above problem to the concerned authority. Today a proposal was made by SMA in front of the GST officer that any trader who receives more than 3 complaints due to payment related or any other reason, their complaint letter will be sent by the GST officer, so that he can block GST of the trader and do business. be unable to Due to this, those who do fake business can be curbed. For this, the Surat Mercantile Association will submit a memorandum to the concerned authorities.

Rajeev Umar, Surendra Agarwal, Ashok Goyal, Atmaram Bazari, Ashok Bazari, Manoj Agarwal, Rajesh Gurnani, Sandeep Agarwal, Prakash Beriwal, Sandeep Gupta, Keval Asija, Sandeep Agarwal, Basant Maheshwari etc. members of the “SMA” family in the meeting. Done in the gracious presence.