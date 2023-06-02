Surat: Inauguration of shelter home by Mayor in Katargam, arrangement of 156 beds at a cost of 1 crore

A shelter home has been built in Surat’s Katargam area at a cost of Rs one crore. A total of 156 beds have been made in this shelter home, Surat Mayor Hemaliben Boghwala inaugurated the shelter home on Saturday.

shelter for the homeless

Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission, a shelter home for the homeless has been constructed by the Surat Municipal Corporation. A shelter home constructed at a cost of one crore rupees in front of Katargam Waterworks in Surat was inaugurated by Mayor Hemaliben Boghwala today. 156 beds have been arranged in this shelter home. Apart from this, cooking, water and other necessary arrangements have also been made, so that the people coming to stay here do not face any kind of inconvenience.

Cooking and water arrangements in the shelter home

Mayor Hemaliben Boghwala said that a shelter home has been built in Katargam area at a cost of Rs one crore. Apart from this, all kinds of facilities like cooking and water have been made available. This arrangement has been made for the destitute people. Which I hope will be put to good use. Efforts are being made to ensure that no person is seen sleeping on the road.