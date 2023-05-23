Surat: Inauguration of six lane underpass at Kadodara intersection on May 25

Kadodara Crossroads is an important junction of four roads at the entrance of Surat city. National Highway 48 and Highway No. 6 Surat-Bardoli road intersection is located at this place. There was a demand to build an over bridge to solve the traffic problem here. If a second over bridge was built on the over bridge, the administration had decided to make an under pass due to the increase in the budget.
The work of the underpass was started in November 2020 by fixing an estimated cost of 67 crores. Now this work has been completed in the year 2023. The underpass will be opened to the general public on May 25. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi will be present at the launch. As soon as the underpass opens, the local people will get relief from the traffic problem.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
Will get rid of the problem of jam on the highway <p> </p> <p><strong>underpass details</strong>The underpass is 935 m long, 23 m wide, 6 lane arrangement, 5.5 m deep in the central part of the underpass, 6 pumps for water evacuation in monsoon, spans are provided on both sides of the underpass for structural stability so that Do not damage the structure.</p> <p>To overcome the problem of traffic on the highway, the newly constructed underpass on Surat-Bardoli road will be opened by the National Highway Authority on May 25. Due to which the drivers going from Surat to Bardoli will now have to use the underpass 500 meters before the Kadodara crossing without entering the highway. Vehicles had to face the problem of jam from Surat-Bardoli road to Kadodara four lane highway. The problem of jam on the National Highway due to the vehicles coming from all the directions at the intersection will now end with the use of the underpass. </p>