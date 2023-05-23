Surat: Inauguration of six lane underpass at Kadodara intersection on May 25

Kadodara Crossroads is an important junction of four roads at the entrance of Surat city. National Highway 48 and Highway No. 6 Surat-Bardoli road intersection is located at this place. There was a demand to build an over bridge to solve the traffic problem here. If a second over bridge was built on the over bridge, the administration had decided to make an under pass due to the increase in the budget.

The work of the underpass was started in November 2020 by fixing an estimated cost of 67 crores. Now this work has been completed in the year 2023. The underpass will be opened to the general public on May 25. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi will be present at the launch. As soon as the underpass opens, the local people will get relief from the traffic problem.