Surat: India’s first transnational power project implemented by Adani Group

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani calls on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday after the start of full load power supply to Bangladesh from Adani Group’s ultra super-critical thermal power plant in Godda, India. India’s USCTPP at Godda is India’s first international power project. Where 100 per cent of the power generated is supplied to other countries, it marks Adani Group’s foray into international power projects.

After this visit, Gautam Adani said in a tweet that I am honored to meet the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, to commission the 1600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant and hand over the full load. I salute the dedicated teams of India and Bangladesh who got the plant up and running in a record time of three years braving the tough times of Covid.

Adani Power Jharkhand Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited. (APJL) completed the reliability test of Godda plant on 12th July. The base capacity test, as mandated under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bangladesh, was conducted over a stipulated six-hour period to assess the performance of both the units of the plant simultaneously after commencement of power supply.

The first unit of the 800 MW plant at Godda in the Indian state of Jharkhand began commercial operation on 6 April, and the second unit of 800 MW also started operations on 26 June. Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL) signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board in November 2017 for a 400 kV dedicated transmission system connected to the Bangladesh grid.