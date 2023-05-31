Surat: Inmates of Lajpore Central Jail pass class 12 exam, 100% result

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result of class 12th general stream exam today in the month of March. 13 prisoners in Surat’s Lajpore Jail gave this exam, all 13 prisoners passed class 12th. While 14 prisoners took the exam in class 10, out of which 13 passed. With the result declared today, 100% result of Lajpore Madhyashya Jail has come.

Prisoners in jail had given 10th and 12th board exams

The accused and prisoners kept in judicial custody in Lajpore Intermediate Jail, Surat are not deprived of their right to education as per the order of Namdar Court. Board exams were planned for those who want to take board exams for the purpose of getting education in jail and to make a bright future and career outside the jail. A total of 14 inmates of Class-10 board and a total of 13 inmates of Class-12 board appeared in the exams during the March-April 2023 academic year.

Jail’s class 12 result was 100 percent

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board has declared the Class 12 General Stream result today. Thirteen inmates of Surat’s Lajpore Central Jail had appeared in this board exam. Meanwhile, in the results declared today, Lajpore Central Jail has got 100 percent results. 13 prisoners who appeared inside the jail have passed the 12th examination.

a prisoner failed in 10th

14 inmates of Lajpore Central Jail had appeared for the 10th board examination. In the 10th board result declared earlier, out of 14 inmates, 13 have passed. While 1 prisoner has failed with minor marks. Along with this, 93 percent result of 10th has come in Lajpore Jail. Prisoners show interest in education while in jail and prepare for higher career from jail.

Passed prisoners will be honored

The Jailor of Lajpore Jail said that the result of the board examination given by the inmates in the jail has been very good. Prisoners have studied throughout their lives and passed their board exams to further their education in life. 100 percent result has come. While only one prisoner has failed in 10th standard. Nevertheless, very good results have come. All prisoners are an inspiration for other board students, then special respect will be given to the passed prisoner, which will encourage the passed prisoner in life and inspire other prisoners as well.