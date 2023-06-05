Surat: Innocent has a barbie doll, there are people to play with but no parents

A heart-wrenching case of destitution of a six-year-old innocent girl has come to light in Sarthana area of ​​Surat city. On hearing the facts revealed in the conversation of the police with the crying girl standing beside the body of her father tied to the mango tree, the eyes of the people present became moist. Seeing the motherless daughter, the police also got confused. At present, the child is being taken care of by the police.

the baby kept crying

A dead body of a man was found hanging from a mango tree near the canal between Puna-Saroli BRTS Junction and Vanamali Junction yesterday. People out on morning walk saw this scene and called the city police control room to inform that the body of a man was hanging from a mango tree and a girl was standing near the body, who was crying continuously.

father committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree

After getting the information that the girl’s age was only six years, the PCR van of Sarthana police was immediately sent to the spot from the police control room. In the investigation conducted by the police who reached the spot, the innocent girl revealed her name as Nancy (age 6) and the dead body hanging from the tree belonged to her father Dharmendra Vrajlal Rathod (age 40). On getting further information from Nancy, the policemen and the people present there were surprised.

Mother has also died in Corona

Police told that the deceased Dharmendra was a resident of Bhavnagar. After returning from the village on Saturday, Puna-Saroli stopped between BRTS Junction and Vanamali Junction. Then in the night when Nancy fell asleep, she hanged herself to death. Nancy said that her mother had also died in Corona.

The police got confused due to the complete destitution of the girl.

Nancy knows nothing about herself or other family members other than her parents. In the Aadhaar card received from the deceased Dharmendra, his address was found to be Renuka Bhawan located on Long Hanuman Road. After the death of the mother, the father committed suicide and due to complete helplessness on the daughter, the police also got confused. What will happen to innocent Nancy after the death of her parents? This kind of discussion created a stir among the people present on the spot.

Female PSI BD Maru told that the girl’s father had committed suicide. The girl’s father was a diamond worker. However, speculations are rife that he committed suicide due to non-availability of work. The girl child is being given the affection of the family. The girl child is being taken to her home and other places including temples and is being looked after. The girl is being given warmth from the police family so that she does not feel the absence of her parents.