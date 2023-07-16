Surat: Inter-school kabaddi-khokho competition organized by Adani Sportsline begins

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of Adani Group. Competition planned in Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad Little Giants Interschool Championship-2023 at Abrama, Surat at P.P. The two-day competition began at Savani Vidya Complex. The championship will be held in Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad in the coming days.

Adani Sportsline aims to fulfill India’s ambitions of promoting indigenous sports like Kabaddi and Kho-Kho. At the same time, opportunities have to be provided to ambitious talents. Players from 48 teams from different schools participated in Kabaddi and Khokho games in the two-day competition at Surat.

Little Giants Tournament is an effort to attract the attention of school children towards sports like Kabaddi and Kho-Kho and encourage them to participate in such sporting events. Adani Sportsline’s team Gujarat Giants plays in the Kabaddi and Kho-Kho leagues of Indian origin. On the first day, Kabaddi final was played between Vatsalydham Secondary School and JB Corp Vidya Sankul (GSEB), in which JB Corp’s team scored 35 points and Vatsalydham’s team won by scoring 40 points. While the final match of Kho-Kho was also won by the team of Vatsalydham School.

The next morning the Kabaddi final between 16 school teams was played between Sunlight School and Gajera English Medium, in which the Sunlight team emerged victorious.

The Kabaddi and Khokho teams of Vatsalydham along with Sunlight School team will face the winning teams from other cities in the finals to be held in Ahmedabad. Cooperation of PP Savani Vidya Sankul was received in organizing Surat competition.