Surat: IT/ITES 2023 Conclave organized by Chamber of Commerce

IT/ITES Conclave was organized by South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In which Nilesh Desai M., Director of ISRO’s Space Applications Research Center in Ahmedabad was the chief guest. Associate Dean of Experiential Education, Ahmedabad University Professor Dr. Mehul Rawal and S. Sudhir Naik, Founder, Enfochips Limited and President, Gujarat Chapter, India Electronics & Semiconductor Association, was present as an expert speaker and guided the professionals and entrepreneurs involved in Information Technology. The IT and Communication Committee of the Chamber played a key role in organizing this conclave.

Chamber of Commerce President Himanshu Bodawala said, India currently ranks first in the IT services sector in the world and has a market share of 35 per cent in the world’s total market. In India, the IT sector currently employs around five lakh people and the contribution of the IT sector to the total GDP of India is around 10 percent. Talking about Gujarat, Gujarat exports IT related items worth Rs 8000 crore, to increase which entrepreneurs and professionals will have to make efforts. This program has been organized by the Chamber to guide them in the right direction.

Nilesh M. Desai said that the mechanical industry of MSMEs involved in the space parts, through which various parts were supplied for the space. IT sector entrepreneurs can now do business on the basis of space policy and data policy. Right now 40 percent work is done through MSMEs. ISRO will provide a complete background to the entrepreneurs and professionals in the IT sector. He suggested them to make agricultural applications and said that ISRO would help in this. He further elaborated on the role and opportunities of Artificial Intelligence software/hardware in Space and Defence. Apart from this, he gave detailed information about Satellite Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation System, GPS Technology and Quantum Frontier Technology.

ISRO’s Space Applications Center scientist Shashikant Sharma said that in satellite image processing, radar data can be used to obtain information about the entire area. In which region of India has the maximum crop been harvested in the agricultural sector? It can be known about this. He gave detailed information about data analytics and satellite image processing to the entrepreneurs.

Dr. Mehul S. Rawal said that artificial intelligence, machine learning programs are done along with the interaction. This program can be learned in different ways depending on the environment. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are different domains. Artificial intelligence learns as it is fed data, so it is important to feed the right data into AI algorithms. What are the opportunities for artificial intelligence and software in the Indian and global markets and how can startups capitalize on these opportunities? This information was given to the entrepreneurs.

Sudhir Naik said that to grow a business, three things like market, capacity building (talent) and money are necessary. All these three things are found in Gujarat. Technology in the IT sector changes every six months. How much effort the entrepreneurs put in the right direction proves to be the key to grow the business. So how can he grow IT/IT/Electronic products business? Gave detailed information about it.

Apart from this, Harsh Gurjar, ICT Officer, Gujarat State Electronics Mission gave information about the electronic policy. While Mahesh Raghavani, ICT officer of the Directorate of ICT and Governance, gave information about the IT policy.

Chamber of Commerce’s President Elect Ramesh Vaghasia and Vice President Elect Vijay Mewala were present in the conclave. Honorary Minister Bhavesh Taylor introduced expert speaker Sudhir Naik. While Group Chairman Bashir Mansoori presented the outline of the program and expressed gratitude to all. Ganpat Dhamelia, Chairman IT and Communication Committee of the Chamber introduced the chief guest Nilesh Desai.

Dr. Vandana Shah, Chair of the Chamber’s Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Committee, and Punit Gajera, Co-Chair, IT and Communications Committee moderated the conference. Puneet Gajera Special guest Dr. Mehul Rawal was also introduced. More than 50 entrepreneurs and professionals from IT sector participated in the conclave, whose various questions were answered by the experts and the conclave came to an end.