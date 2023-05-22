Surat: Job fair in university tomorrow, 300 placements will be given in 11 companies

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) is going to organize Job Fair once again. 11 companies will come in this job fair to be held on 23rd May. This includes banking, IT companies and placement agencies. These companies will select candidates for 300 posts. A package ranging from Rs 12000 to Rs 7 lakh has been kept for the candidates.

The University has appealed to maximum number of students to participate in this job fair. To provide employment to the students, the university organizes job fairs from time to time. However, students have not turned up as expected in the job fair organized so far. This time also it is a challenge to invite students to the job fair.

The companies, posts and packages are announced so that there is no confusion. To increase the number of students in the job fair, the university has also announced the package along with the names of the companies coming. It has been said by the university that companies from many sectors including bank, automobile, telecom, transport, IT will participate in the job fair. The university has already declared the list of how much salary will be given in which company.