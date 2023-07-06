Surat: Jury of IDT Fashion Show to be held on 9th July concluded on Thursday

The AI ​​based Conclave and Fashion Show, which is going to be held in Surat for the first time on 9th July, concluded at IDT on Thursday. The Jury was done by Surat based Renowned Designers, Industry Expert Designers and Fashion Influencers. Prominent names present as the jury included Sangita Choksi, Niraj Vaidya, Seema Kalavadia, Srishti Tanwani, Madhavi Mahuvagra, Parishi Shah, Vanita Rawat and Jagdish Purohit.

The jury highly appreciated the concept and hard work put in by the IDT designers. The collection was based on a wedding theme, with bachelor party, pool party, sangeet and pheres being the center of attraction for the jury.

He praised the hard work and creative skills of the students. The entire collection is directed by Mumbai based Narendra Kumar and he will be present as the main jury for the fashion show on 9th July.

The event will also discuss how Artificial Intelligence can be used in Surat’s textile and apparel industry and how it will benefit, in which experts from across the country will share their experience and knowledge. Along with this, a collection made through AI will also be showcased.