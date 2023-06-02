Surat: Know how the businessman trapped in the honeytrap was cheated of 50 lakhs

In Surat, an incident of a cloth merchant getting honey-trapped due to a message has come to the fore. The fraudsters first called her to a flat by sending a message on WhatsApp ‘New girl has arrived in the market’. Where the fraudsters masquerading as policemen trapped him in a honeytrap and grabbed 50 lakh rupees. After which, on asking for Rs 20 lakh more, the scandal erupted. Eventually a case was registered against 6 people including a woman in Vesu police station and legal action has been taken against two accused of this gang.

what is the whole matter

Shivraj, a 48-year-old businessman living on Vesu VIP Road, received a message on WhatsApp in November with the girl’s photograph. In which it was written, “There is a new girl in the market” and the address of Nanpura Santok Apartment was also given in it. After reading it, the businessman reached the address given by getting trapped in the fascination of that curvy girl. When the businessman went to the flat, within 5 minutes three people called themselves policemen and threatened that ‘sex racket is going on here, you will have to file a case’. To avoid defamation, immediately recover 10 lakh rupees from the businessman.

Six months later, another 40 lakhs were recovered.

After this the gang again defamed the businessman and started threatening him. The businessman was threatened to file a case against him. After 6 months, Honeytrap’s gang picked up the businessman from the house. Later, when the fake cop Makwana said that ‘the girl and her father have come to file a case’, the businessman panicked and demanded another Rs 50 lakh from him to settle everything. Decided to give 40 lakhs, only then the businessman had brought 40 lakh rupees from home for business.

And has given Tahrir for the demand of 20 lakhs.

Two days after the textile businessman gave Rs 40 lakh in the name of complaint in the honey trap case, another Rs 20 lakh was demanded. Two days later, Makwana, the fake cop, called the businessman again and said, “I am speaking Abhesingh Parmar from Athwa police station.” He threatened to implicate him in a rape case and demanded Rs 20 lakh more. So the cloth merchant got suspicious and got fed up of the gang’s harassment, registered a crime in the Vesu police station.

The businessman talked to a friend and the gang got busted.

Meanwhile, the merchant told his friend about the whole gang. At that time the friend investigated in the Athva police station and it was found that no policeman by the name of Abhay Singh Parmar was working in the police station. That’s when the businessman realized about the whole plan to honey trap.

Police arrested two accused

After the crime was registered at Surat Vesu police station, the police has intensified the investigation against this gang. Meanwhile, it was learned that the Honey Trap gang consists of a total of 6 members including a woman. Out of which two accused Nikul Parsotam Solanki and Piyush Umesh Vora have been arrested by the police. While Shivraj, who became the mastermind of the honeytrap and a fake police, is absconding. The police have taken further action by seizing Rs 10 lakh cash and mobile phones from both the accused.

This gang has been caught before

Shivraj and Nikul hatch a plan to honeytrap the cloth merchant. Both have been caught in honeytrap before. This gang of Nikul-Shivraj has been caught in 2020 in the case of Honey Trap in Pune police station. The main mastermind of this gang, Shivraj and 4 including the woman have been declared wanted.