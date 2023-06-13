Surat: Laborer dies after falling from fifth floor of newly constructed building in Adajan

A laborer has died after falling from the fifth floor of a newly constructed building in Surat’s Adajan. Due to which there is mourning in the family. At present, the postmortem of the youth is being done by the police. It is noteworthy that the youth had come to Surat five months back in connection with employment from Bihar.

He was helping the family financially by doing wages

Originally from Bihar, 19-year-old Mohammad Taufiq worked as a laborer in an under-construction building near Galaxy Circle in Adajan. Five months ago, he had come to Surat with his brother from his native Bihar in connection with employment and was living in a newly constructed building. Today went to the fifth floor to work in the building.

He was declared dead on being taken to the hospital

Suddenly the young man fell down from the fifth floor. Meanwhile, fellow workers had gathered. He was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital. However, the doctor on duty declared him brought dead. On coming to know about the incident, the police also reached the civil hospital and after recording the statement of the family members, got the post-mortem done.

Elder brother was shocked after the death of younger brother

After the death of the younger son, mourning spread in the family. While the elder brother was in shock and lost his senses. The family said that the body of the youth would be taken to Bihar after the post-mortem.