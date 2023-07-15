Surat: Lawyers seek permission to take out rally against shifting of court to Jiyav-Budiya

In protest against the shifting of Surat’s Athwalines court building to Jiyav-Budiya, the Surat District Bar Association has twice unanimously refused to move to Jiyav-Budiya and demanded an alternative location. Lawyers have continued judicial proceedings by tying red ribbons.

In support of their demand, for the last two days, in the initial phase, the resolution to work as a mediator in the mediation center and stay away from the work of the Lok Adalat is being implemented. The parties have to return with the next date due to the lawyers not voluntarily serving in the mediation center for the last two days.

Surat District Bar Association President P.T. Rana, Vice President Amar Patel and Minister Himanshu Patel submitted a written request to Surat City Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar that the lawyers be allowed to take out the rally on July 20. On July 20, at 2.30 pm, demanded to take out a peaceful rally and provide police presence.

The lawyers’ rally will proceed from the court building to the Surat District Collector’s Office and present the resolution and petition passed in the general meeting of the bar association. Convenor of Lady Advocate Active Committee Pritiben Joshi, Sangeeta Khunt, Bharti Mukherjee etc. submitted a written request to Surat-Navsari MP Darshanaben Zardosh and CR Patil on the issue of relocation of Jiav-Budiya court. In the meeting of women lawyers expressed objections and difficulties regarding the proposed site. While there has been a demand to build a new court complex by expanding the existing court building site.