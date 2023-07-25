Surat: Leopard reached Amroli’s Manisha Garnale from sugarcane field

Leopards live in the forests of the interior villages of Surat district. Leopard terror is often seen in villages, but now these leopards are entering the city as well. A leopard was spotted near Manisha Garnala in Surat’s Amroli area and panic and fear spread among the local people. People have made a video of the leopard and sent it to the forest department.

leopard spotted on a tree

So far many such reports have been heard that leopards from the forests have entered the villages of Surat district, but now these leopards are also coming in the urban areas. One such case has come to the fore in Surat. The incident of leopard sighting has come to light in Amroli area on the outskirts of Surat. Leopard spotted by locals near Manisha Garnala in Amroli. Leopard spotted on a tree in bushes near Manisha Garnala.

fear among the local people

The sighting of a leopard, never seen before in the urban area, has spread fear among the locals. There was panic among the local people about the leopards living around Manisha Garnala. At that time the local people captured the leopard’s video and photo in the mobile phone and immediately sent it to the forest department.

The leopard is believed to have entered the sugarcane field

The forest department was also taken aback by the leopard’s entry into the city. The local people have sent the video and photo of the leopard to the Forest Department and have also investigated. A search was conducted around the place where the leopard was seen. Then the leopard appeared once and did not appear again. Due to which it is being speculated that the leopard has gone to the nearby sugarcane field and it is also believed that the leopard has entered the urban area from this sugarcane field.