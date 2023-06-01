Surat: List still not received from 15 markets for Fosta election

Preparations for the election of the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTA), an organization of textile traders located on the Ring Road of Surat city, have started in full swing. The election committee of FOSTA had written letters to the unions of all the markets asking for the list of voter traders of their markets.

So far voter list has been received from 199 markets, still 15 markets have not sent the list. The voter list will be accepted till June 3, 2023, the representative of the markets not sending the voter list will not be entitled to participate in the election and vote.

FOSTA Election Officer Gurmukh Kungwani said that voter lists have been received from 199 markets so far. On May 31, the last day, the list of 70 markets was received, till then 185 markets had given the list. The Election Committee had given additional time of three days to accept the voter list from the markets. By June 3, 2023, the voter list will be accepted by the Fosta Election Committee.

Guidelines for the election have been issued by Faust’s election committee. There will be 2 voters in markets with 250 shops, 4 traders in markets with 251 to 750 shops and 6 traders in markets with more than 751 shops.

The Election Committee had sent a letter to 214 market associations 15 days ago to send them the list of voters along with the election rules. So far, a total of 199 market associations have sent voter lists to the election committee, which have been accepted. Markets that do not send lists will not be included in the FOSTA election.

These markets have not yet sent subscription lists