Surat: Lord Jagannath seated on a modern chariot with brother Balarama and sister Subhadra

Today, on the day of Ashadhi Beej, Lord Jagannath along with brother Balaram and sister Subhadra left for Nagacharya on a chariot to give darshan to future devotees. This year, Lord Jagannath’s ride on the hi-tech chariot was taken out by the ISKCON temple located in Varachha.

Devotees thronged in large numbers

Maha Aarti was performed at Mangarh Chowk in Varachha. After that the Rath Yatra started. Devotees thronged in large numbers. Along with this, the leaders of the society also participated. A large number of women devotees worshiped the Lord with bhajans and dances. In addition to 3947 police personnel, 1 team of SRP was deployed for security in the yatra. From Mangarh Chowk in Varachha via Kapodra, Baroda Prestige, Utran, VIP circle and ended at Sarthana Nature Park. In this way, starting from Varachha Mini Bazar till Sarthana Jakatnaka, there was a total of 11 kilometer Rath Yatra.

Truck structure used in Rath

A chariot was prepared at the ISKCON temple in Varachha area of ​​Surat. Today, for the first time, the state-of-the-art technology and the way the chariots have changed with time has been seen. Usually, a special wooden chariot is prepared for the Rath Yatra and artisans prepare the chariot for months, but a special truck-bottom chariot for Lord Jagannath was prepared at the ISKCON temple in Varachha, Surat, which became the center of attraction. . The chariot is 33 feet in height, 27 feet in length and 17 feet in width. There is a driver’s seat to drive the chariot and in this chariot, arrangements have also been made to brake easily in congested areas.