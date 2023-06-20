Surat: Lord Jagannath seated on a modern chariot with brother Balarama and sister Subhadra

Today, on the day of Ashadhi Beej, Lord Jagannath along with brother Balaram and sister Subhadra left for Nagacharya on a chariot to give darshan to future devotees. This year, Lord Jagannath’s ride on the hi-tech chariot was taken out by the ISKCON temple located in Varachha.
Devotees thronged in large numbers
Maha Aarti was performed at Mangarh Chowk in Varachha. After that the Rath Yatra started. Devotees thronged in large numbers. Along with this, the leaders of the society also participated. A large number of women devotees worshiped the Lord with bhajans and dances. In addition to 3947 police personnel, 1 team of SRP was deployed for security in the yatra. From Mangarh Chowk in Varachha via Kapodra, Baroda Prestige, Utran, VIP circle and ended at Sarthana Nature Park. In this way, starting from Varachha Mini Bazar till Sarthana Jakatnaka, there was a total of 11 kilometer Rath Yatra.
Truck structure used in Rath
A chariot was prepared at the ISKCON temple in Varachha area of Surat. Today, for the first time, the state-of-the-art technology and the way the chariots have changed with time has been seen. Usually, a special wooden chariot is prepared for the Rath Yatra and artisans prepare the chariot for months, but a special truck-bottom chariot for Lord Jagannath was prepared at the ISKCON temple in Varachha, Surat, which became the center of attraction. . The chariot is 33 feet in height, 27 feet in length and 17 feet in width. There is a driver’s seat to drive the chariot and in this chariot, arrangements have also been made to brake easily in congested areas.
Inflow of devotees in Jagannath Yatra <p> </p> <p>ISKCON's Rath Yatra left the station and left for Jahangirpura ISKCON temple. A large number of potential devotees joined the Rath Yatra as soon as the Rath Yatra started from the station. Mayor Hemaliben Boghwala, Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar, MLA and Education Minister Prafulla Panseria were also present at Surat station. He also wished everyone for the Rath Yatra. Arrangements were also made for the deployment of police on the Rath Yatra route. As the Rath Yatra progressed, future devotees also joined in this Rath Yatra. Apart from this, prasad is also being distributed to the devotees on the way of Rath Yatra. This Rath Yatra was the longest Rath Yatra of 16 kms from Surat station to Jahangirpura ISKCON temple in Surat city. </p> <p>A lot of enthusiasm was seen regarding its other Rath Yatra that took place in Surat city. The traditional Rath Yatra started from Mahidharpura in Surat. A large number of potential devotees also participated in it. Rath Yatra of Lanka Vijay Hanuman Temple was also organized. A grand chariot procession of Lord Jagannath was taken out by different organizations in Pandesara area and Sachin area as well. Everyone was seen immersed in the devotion of God and the whole city of Surat reverberated with the sound of Jai Jagannath. </p>