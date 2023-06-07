Surat: Low pressure system likely to turn into cyclone by tomorrow, district administration alert

Two years after the ‘Takhte’ cyclone, there is a possibility of ‘disaster’ of cyclone knocking again in Gujarat. The threat of another storm has arisen on the coast of Gujarat. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, a low pressure system has formed in the Arabian Sea at a distance of 1120 km from Gujarat.

This system is likely to turn into a storm by June 7-8. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of 170 kmph in this storm. The Navy and administrative machinery of Gujarat has been alerted regarding this. Signal number 2 has been installed at all the ports of the state.

In Surat district, 42 coastal villages have been asked to be on alert. Along with this, a control room has also been started by the Disaster Department. If needed, preparations have also been made by the disaster management to evacuate the people of these 42 villages.

Bangladesh has named this cyclone ‘Biporjoy’, which means ‘disaster’. The system is currently centered about 1110 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 900 km west-southwest of Goa, 1030 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1410 km south of Karachi. The system is very likely to move northwards and develop into a severe thunderstorm today.

Two number signals have been put up at ports including Kandla, Mundra in Kutch under alert due to possible storm conditions. It is not yet clear whether the storm will make landfall on the Gujarat coast or it will dissipate. The Meteorological Department is constantly monitoring the movement of this system. This system, which has turned into a deep depression, is expected to strengthen further and turn into a severe cyclonic storm.

Surat’s disaster system alert due to storm

There is a possibility of the storm hitting the coast of South Gujarat and Saurashtra. Due to the storm, the system of South Gujarat including Surat district has been seen on alert mode. Surat Disaster Management System has started preparations by taking precaution. The effect of the storm is expected to be felt in South Gujarat on coming 9th and 10th. Villages in the coastal areas have been alerted.

24 hours control room has been prepared

In-charge collector B.K. Vasava said that complete preparations have been made by the disaster management for the possibility of a storm. A 24-hour special control room has been set up by the system. Through this, all the updated information about the storm is being obtained. Apart from this, three tehsils of Surat district are likely to be affected by the storm. In the coastal region, 42 villages in Choryasi, Majura and Olpad talukas are likely to be affected. All these villages have been alerted and necessary instructions and information have been given.

relocation has been arranged

The administration has kept a special watch on 42 villages which are likely to be affected near the sea area. Under the isolation system, if the people of these villages have to be shifted by the administration, preparations have been started to build a separate center home for them. An SDRF team is also ready in Kamrej. If more of these are needed, then NDRF team will also be arranged.

fishermen warned not to go to sea

B.K. Vasava further said that in view of the possibility of a storm, fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea. Apart from this, notice has been given to call back the fishermen who went to plow the sea. Wind speed of 30 to 40 km is being observed over South Gujarat including Surat on 9th and 10th.

One should not indulge in rumors

He finally said that the system is on alert in every way regarding the storm. In such a situation, people do not need to be misled by any rumour. In this, people have been appealed to pay attention to the instructions of the news media and the government from time to time and beware of rumours.