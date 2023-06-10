Surat: Lums artisan murdered in Siddharth Nagar of Pandesara

The incident of murder of a youth from Odisha has come to light in Surat’s Pandesara area. In which his fellow friend, who was living in the room with the deceased, was stoned to death and fled. Police have registered a case of murder regarding the incident and are conducting raids to arrest the accused. There has been uproar in the entire area since the dead body was found outside the house in the morning.

Lums artisan murdered in Pandesara

Around 36-year-old Puno, a resident of Siddharth Nagar area of ​​Pandesara area of ​​Surat, used to work as an artisan in a factory of Polai Looms. Late night Poona Polai was pelted with stones by her roommate. After the blood-soaked body was found early in the morning, the local people informed the police about the incident and the police fleet reached the spot.

lived with the killer for a long time

The looms artisan Puno Polai is originally from Orissa. He was living with the killer in a rented room in Surat’s Pandesara area for a long time. Puno Polai is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, who currently reside in his hometown Orissa. Hearing the news of the death, mourning has spread in the family and the shadow of the father has been snatched from the two children.

murder in personal enmity

In the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the artisan was killed in a personal enmity. Injuries were also found on the body of Puno Polai. The police have sent the dead body of the deceased youth to the civil hospital for PM and have registered a case of murder against the killer room partner and are taking swift action on it.