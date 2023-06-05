Surat: Made the best out of waste by planting saplings in 1000 plastic drums

On the occasion of World Environment Day, World Environment Day was celebrated at Pandesara CETP site at Vadod in Pandesara area by Jigyasaben Ojha, Regional Officer, Local Office, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB). After the use of color chemicals in the miles, a unique initiative was taken to reuse the plastic by cleaning the drum kerba of waste plastic and planting saplings in it.

On this occasion, the topic of defeating the enemy of plastic was discussed and the message of public awareness was given. Jigyasa Ojha and Chairman of Pandesara Infrastructure Limited Kamalvijay Tulsian, Jitendrabhai Vakharia and Maheshbhai Kabutarwala gave public awareness message in front of all the members present by GPCB. On the occasion of Environment Day, for the improvement, care and maintenance of the environment, one should understand his responsibility to preserve it and use it carefully in such a way. Environment does not harm the environment while living a prosperous and developed life.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Pandesara C.E.T.P. More than 1000 kunds were distributed free of cost by de-contaminating, washing and planting saplings in the waste drums coming out of the mills. This year’s theme of World Environment Day is to stop and reuse plastic pollution.

That’s why the President of Pandesara Association Kamalvijay Tulsyan did a unique experiment, thoroughly washed, cleaned and dyed the waste carba drum coming out of the mills, beautifully prepared it with the logo of the organization and returned it to all the members. Which provides a classic example of best out of waste. Now these drums will be planted and kept at different places in Pandesara GIDC.