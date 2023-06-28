Surat: Man snatching mobile from MLA’s wife arrested

A mobile phone and a moped worth Rs 50,000 were seized by the police from the graduate snatcher who snatched the mobile phone from the doctor wife of MLA from Khed Brahma, Gujarat and former Union Minister Dr. Tushar Chowdhary near SMC residence near Pragya Nagar, Panas. Including 85 thousand rupees seized.

Bike riding mobile snatchers have been a menace in the city for some time now. Under which Deepti Chaudhary (55 years), wife of former Union Minister and current MLA of Khedbrahma Dr. Tushar Chaudhary, who works as a physiotherapist in Smeer Hospital, went out for a walk at night.

When the moped was passing near SMC residence near Pragya Nagar, Panas, Rs. Ran away after snatching an iPhone worth 60 thousand. Regarding the incident, Dr. Diptiben lodged a complaint with the Umra police. Police arrived after the incident of theft of the MLA’s wife’s mobile phone in the State Home Minister’s area and conducted an investigation on the basis of CCTV footage. On the basis of CCTV, moped snatcher Saurabh Vijay Mundhra (age. 27, resident of Model Town Regency, Saroli) was arrested along with mobile phone and moped from Gokulam Dairy, Athwalines and seized goods worth Rs.85 thousand.

The arrested accused Saurabh studied B.Com from MS University, Vadodara and was working as a delivery boy in a food delivery company. But being jobless for the last one month and in need of money, he has confessed to snatching the mobile phone.