Surat: “Masika Mahotsav” celebrated

“Masika Mahotsav” was celebrated by Dr. Ami Yagnik and volunteers on 25th May at Rotary Hall Nanpura, Jeevanbharti, Surat City. In which more than 300 women employees of TRB participated.

A street play was performed by the volunteers of Masika Mahotsav, which was followed by a discussion on sustainable menstruation and distribution of menstrual cups to them.

The presence of RJ Megha from BIG FM, Gynecologist Dr. Manisha Jhawar and her team along with International Mehndi Artist and Co-founder of Mehndiculture Nimisha Parekh made the event more informative.As the name suggests it is a festival That’s why mehndi is an essential element because mehndi is considered sacred in our Indian culture for all festivals and holy occasions.

Keeping in mind the life cycle and culture of women, this month’s festival is very special because Mehndi culture is running a social awareness message campaign by applying henna for continuous menstruation.