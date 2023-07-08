Surat: Mayor Hemali Boghavala gave information on environment at the G-20 Mayors Summit

Urban Mayors Summit under Urban 20 (U20) under G-20 was organized at Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir. In which mayors of other cities of India and the world came to participate. Surat was represented by the Mayor of Surat in this summit and the work done by Surat Municipal Corporation on the theme “Encouraging environmentally responsible behaviour” was presented.

Urban 20 Mayors Summit has been organized today and tomorrow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Surat municipalities have got a place in this summit. This urban summit seeks to bring city mayors of G20 countries under one framework. International and national cities have participated in this event to be held in Ahmedabad. Mayors, deputy mayors, office bearers, municipal commissioners of more than 100 cities participated in this. There are representatives from major international cities like Paris, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Dubai, Durban etc. and representatives from major Indian cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Tirupati, Srinagar, Cochin, Gwalior etc.

The Mayor of Surat got a chance to give a presentation in this summit. Mayor of Surat Hemali Boghavala informed the representatives from India and abroad about various works done by Surat Municipal Corporation and future plans. Environmentally responsible behaviour, including Clean Air Action Plan, Comprehensive Mobility Plan Surat-2046, Treated Waste Water Recycle Reuse Plan, Surat Heat Wave Action Plan, Solar City Master Plan implemented under Surat Resilience Strategy and Climate Action Plan prepared by the city of Surat Detailed information was given about the plan. In addition information on green energy, urban planning and green cover, air quality and sustainable mobility, water security, solid waste management was presented.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel present in this summit said that Surat city of Gujarat is a very good model city in urban development, Surat city is the biggest economic city of Gujarat. Surat city has one of the best infrastructure projects. Projects like Dream City and Diamond Bursa being developed in Surat are good examples of this.