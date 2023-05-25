Surat: Mayor visits Gulf cleanup site

The creek which originates from Surat district and passes through the city of Surat. During the monsoons, it becomes a matter of concern for the residents of Surat. With the number of days remaining for the counting of the monsoon, the cleanliness of the creeks and drains is becoming a matter of concern.

A few days ago, a meeting was held between the rulers and officials under the chairmanship of the MP, in which instructions were given to take action to remove the problems faced by the people due to the drain water during monsoon.

After that, Mayor Hemali Boghavala went to see the work of cleaning the gulf today. He urged not to dispose of the waste on the Gulf Coast as it is dangerous to dump the waste on the Gulf Coast after cleaning the Gulf.

Surat Municipality has started pre-monsoon operation as part of monsoon preparations, this operation is going on in full swing. Municipal commissioner Shalini Agarwal has entrusted the responsibility of various tasks to the concerned officials along with monitoring the workers.

However, as the monsoon is approaching, the cleaning of the bay is not yet complete and is currently underway. There are also frequent requests for the removal of garbage and filth in the bay’s waters, which are also a nuisance for mosquitoes.

After many such complaints, Mayor Hemali Boghavala reached the area of ​​Sania Hemad and Saket Dham on Thursday where the work of cleaning the creek is going on today. He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of the drain but expressed his displeasure over the garbage collected on the banks of the drain after cleaning the drain.

If this garbage is on the shore of the bay and if it rains or otherwise the garbage comes back into the bay, then there is no point in cleaning the bay, so it is urged that after cleaning the garbage be removed from there.