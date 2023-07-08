Surat: Mayor’s inspection in Smimmer Hospital regarding the plight of patients

The deteriorating condition of the Smear Hospital operated by Surat Municipal Corporation is coming to the fore. Every day someone is facing some or the other inconvenience in the hospital. There were many complaints that patients are facing problems due to water. That’s why Mayor Hemali Boghavala made a surprise visit and inspection of the Smear Hospital today. Visited other departments including paediatrics. In which after meeting the patients and knowing their questions, the water cooler was found closed and the pole was exposed. So he gave instructions to the officers on various issues.

Aam Aadmi Party investigated and filed a complaint

There is a complaint that there is not enough water for the last ten days in the Municipality-run Smimmer Hospital itself. Due to which the patients and their relatives admitted in one to seven floors (ward side-E wing) have come to the point of asking for water in monsoon. Councillors, from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party, used to visit Schmeimer Hospital every six hours and raise various issues.

Water coolers were also found closed during the mayor’s visit

Today, during the Mayor’s visit, water coolers installed in Smimmer Hospital were found closed. The Mayor visited various wards and departments. He also visited the children’s pediatrics ward. Where earlier there was a complaint of AC shutdown. The Smeer administration has also been ordered to immediately resolve the issues that came to the fore during the visit taken by the Mayor today.