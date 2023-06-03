Surat: Medical store manager caught selling intoxicating syrup without prescription

Surat SOG along with the Food and Drug Department arrested the manager of Arun Medical and General Stores located at Azmi Flat, Daudnagar, Udhna for selling intoxicating syrup without a prescription by sending dummy customers.

According to information received from SOG sources, ASI Jalubhai Maganbhai and Head Constable Jagshibhai Shantibhai received information that drugs were being sold without prescription at Arun Medical & General Stores, Azmi Flat Shop No. 2, Daudnagar, Udhna.

Acting on a tip off, the SOG team along with the Food and Drug Department sent a dummy customer to the shop where the manager of the shop sold the fake syrup bottle to the fake customer. SOG has taken further action by arresting shop manager Arunkumar Indramani Maurya (age. 42, residence no. 252, Kashinagar, Patelnagar Passe, Udhna, Surat).