Surat: Medical team ready for relief work after cyclone

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat with strong winds and heavy rains. The risk is more in Kutch and Saurashtra and in such cases the medical team is more needed. At that time, about 150 nursing staff, including the Chief Nursing Officer of Surat Civil Hospital, have prepared for medical operation in the storm and will leave on the orders of the government.

150 nursing staff ready for medical operation in storm

There was a storm in Jakhau in Kutch, Gujarat. Where a lot of food is wasted. While Saurashtra and North Gujarat may also receive heavy rains. The need for medical teams is also likely to increase after the storm. About 70 nursing staff, including the president of the Surat Civil Nursing Association, have written a letter to the government showing the preparations for the medical operation in the cyclone.

previously worked in a natural disaster

Nursing association president Iqbal Kadiwala said that the nursing team of the new civil hospital is ready to do duty in any situation if the medical team is needed after the Biporjoy cyclone. Earlier our team has worked in Odisha, Bhuj, Nepal earthquake in 1997 and Banaskantha train disaster in 2006. If order is received from any government department then our team is ready to serve.