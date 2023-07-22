Surat: Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi participated in the public dialogue program

Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi was present in the public dialogue program organized by the police in Surat today. He attended the program organized in his constituency Majura Vidhansabha. In which he gave a statement on Ahmedabad’s ISKCON bridge accident and said that this incident is very sad, this matter is not a normal matter for us. We are treating this matter as the most important, most serious matter. In the coming days, the seriousness of this case will be known from the charge sheet of the case.

In order to reduce the distance between the people and the police, the Surat City Police has been organizing public dialogue programs covering the limits of various police stations for some time now. In which the local people of that area are present and discuss their questions directly in front of the police in the presence of the police commissioner of the city to the high police officer. Today a public dialogue program was organized in the area of ​​five police stations of Surat’s Majura assembly constituency. In which Majura MLA and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi were present in this public dialogue program of the police. In which the Minister of State for Home discussed many issues ranging from traffic to interest corruption.

ISKCON incident is very sad incident: Harsh Sanghvi

After the Loksamvad program was over, the Minister of State for Home gave a statement on the accident in Ahmedabad. In which he said that the incident that happened in ISKCON is a very sad incident. In this incident, the accused, the father of the accused and all the people traveling with him in the car have been arrested. As I said the day before, we will complete the chargesheet in seven days. Action is being taken accordingly. In this case the Special PP will be stopped. Important FSL reports have arrived. RTO report has come. All these actions have been completed 48 hours ago.

“Preparing for hearing in fast track court”

He further said that we had informed about this case that we will complete the charge sheet within seven days, but we will take this action before that. Also, this case has been started in the fast track court instead of the normal court so that the hearing of the case can be done at the earliest.

This is the first time that the DGP arrived to investigate the accident.

Further said that we had said on the very first day that the police would take strict action in this matter. There are sons in the police house too. Many families in the state have lost their young sons. No concession will be given in this case. Many senior officers are working. This happened for the first time in the history that the DGP of an accident personally went to the spot and investigated the matter. This shows the seriousness of the matter. All kinds of reconstruction works have also been completed.

‘We will treat this as the most important, most serious matter,

It was further said that the charge sheet in this case would be completed in the coming few days. Then you will realize how serious the police and the state government are about paying attention to the little things. This is not a common case for us. We are treating this matter as the most important, most serious matter.