Surat: Minister of State for Home thanked the residents of Surat for making the program of Yoga Day a success.

When the people of Surat decide to do some work, they unite day and night to complete it. This has been proved today by the world record made on the occasion of International Yoga Day in Surat. On the strength of health awareness and determination, 1.50 lakh Surtis have created history by doing yoga at one place and getting a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. From four o’clock in the morning, such an atmosphere has been created as if yoga lovers are waiting to do yoga. The roads of Surat city were buzzing with vehicular movement since morning. Even at three o’clock in the night, the atmosphere was full of activity like day. As if people thronged to do yoga on both the roads from Y Junction to Parle Point and Y Junction to Bread Line Circle.

District Administration including Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi Sports, Principal Secretary of Youth Culture Department Ashwini Kumar, President of Gujarat Yoga Board Shishpal Rajput, Municipal Commissioner Mrs. Shalini Agarwal, District Collector Ayush Oak Police Commissioner Mr. Ajay Kumar Tomar, District Development Officer Mr. BK Vasava Under the constant guidance of Tantra’s high officials, officials, police personnel, social organizations, yoga training institutes, school-college students, teachers, S.T. The shared and collective hard work of the corporation’s employees-drivers, jewellers, social workers, industrialists bore fruit.

With the combined efforts of all, a world record can be set. Surat’s happiness knew no bounds when its name was recorded in the Guinness Book. Also, the inspiring presence of State Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel boosted everyone’s enthusiasm. The people of Surat were as excited as if they had gathered for a mass marriage ceremony.

Today, on 21st June, school students, Karmayogis of industrial units of the city, trainers of Yoga Board, voluntary organizations including Patanjali, Gayatri Parivar, Art of Living, Brahmakumaris and employees of private units participated in large number of Yoga Day celebrations. The joy of making their small contribution to the world record through the normal yoga protocol was clearly visible on everyone’s faces. In this way, with all the joint efforts, another record has been added to the success of Surat today.

Expressing gratitude to Surtis, Sports, Youth and Culture and Home Minister Harshbhai Sanghvi said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, the practice of yoga has increased in the whole world today. Today, 1.25 crore Gujaratis have become yogmay in the entire state. With the intention of taking the cultural heritage of India to every nook and corner of the world, the Surtis have registered themselves in the Guinness Book of World Records by collectively thanking all the citizens, yoga loving youth, young adults and elders for the success.