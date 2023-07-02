Surat: Minor interrogated by NIA for six hours on suspicion of anti-national activities

An NIA team reached Surat this morning for the search operation. In which a 17-year-old mobile trader was detained for questioning after receiving information that he had joined a WhatsApp group in Pakistan. The minor was interrogated for six hours by NIA, SOG and PCB and was released after all questions were resolved.

NIA team camped in Surat early morning

NIA team camped in Surat at 4:00 am today. The National Investigation Agency came to Surat since morning to search for a mobile dealer in Surat. The mobile dealer was called for questioning by the Surat SOG and PCB team along with the NIA team.

17-year-old businessman detained for questioning

A 17-year-old minor works to sell mobiles in Surat’s Janata Market. The minor was associated with foreign Pakistani WhatsApp groups for a long time. A businessman from Pakistan joined him in the WhatsApp group. She reached Surat this morning after the National Investigation Agency got information about it. As per the information received by NIA, the minor belonging to the WhatsApp group was taken into custody by NIA along with the team of SOG and PCB from his house and brought to the office of SOG-PCB.

interrogated for six hours and released

After taking the 17-year-old mobile dealer into custody in the morning, the NIA team interrogated him continuously for six hours. All the social media accounts of the minor were scanned by the NIA. The email ID of the minor, his social media accounts including various mobile WhatsApp groups were thoroughly scrutinised. Inquiries were made about how this minor joined the Pakistani group. However, after six hours of continuous questioning and investigation, the NIA team released the minor. After which the NIA team also went back.

NIA suspected anti-national activities

NIA suspected anti-national activities by this minor after getting information about his involvement in a Pakistani group of a mobile dealer. The agency suspects that this Surat-based businessman was sending necessary information to Pakistan under anti-national activity by joining the Pakistan group. Along with this, it was also questioned on the basis of suspicion whether he has any intention to carry out any wrong activity or anti-national activity in the country by joining Pakistan’s spy agent or terrorist organization through social media.

all questions remain unresolved

The 17-year-old minor was interrogated by the SOG and PCB team along with the NIA for six hours. According to information, the minor had mistakenly joined a Pakistani group abroad for mobile phone business. He told the police that he had joined the group on the basis of a link shared by a Pakistani person on social media. Further, the investigation of his e-mail ID and other social media accounts by the NIA team did not reveal any suspicious anti-national activity. On the basis of which all the questions of the NIA team were resolved and after long questioning the minor was released and the NIA team also left.