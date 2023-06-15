Surat: Mistakes in results of B.Com Sem-4 students, ABVP protests fiercely

The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) recently declared the BCom 2nd Year Sem 4th Result. Students wrote in the paper, but they were not given proper marks. Which was opposed by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. ABVP said that the scrutiny of papers was done online, due to which this discrepancy happened. Also demanded moderation of these results.

Recently VNSGU declared the result of B.Com Sem-4. This result was very less. Regarding this, ABVP staged a sit-in outside the VNSGU administration building on Thursday. In which he said that despite writing in the paper in the examination, the students did not give him proper marks. As per the information the students did not get justice in the result. Therefore ABVP has demanded a change in these results and a protest has been lodged.

Apart from this, the Akhil Bharatiya Chhatra Parishad has said that due to the non-systematic online method of paper checking, the results are coming unevenly. Therefore, till the online method is suitable, it was also asked to check the paper in the old way. ABVP has said that if their demand for improvement in results is not met within 24 hours, they will intensify the agitation.