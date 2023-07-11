Surat: Mobile-laptop theft gang caught

The Kapodra police of Surat have busted a gang of thieves inside an electronic showroom. A total of Rs 2.72 lakh including 8 laptops and two mobile phones were stolen from the showroom of Jean Enterprises in Kapodra area. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera. After registering a complaint at the Kapodra police station, the police have nabbed the two accused on the basis of CCTV footage. The police have recovered all the stolen goods from the accused. It is also learned that one of the arrested accused had stolen two bikes earlier as well.

The shop owner has lodged a complaint of theft

On July 7, a theft incident took place in a showroom named Jean Enterprises located near Motinagar Society in Kapodra area of ​​Surat. Two unknown people broke into the house in the night and fled after stealing a total of 2.72 lakhs including 8 laptops and two mobile phones of different companies. The owner of the showroom informed the Kapodra police and the team of Kapodra police reached the spot and registered a case on the basis of the shop owner’s complaint and started investigation.

The whole incident was captured in CCTV

The entire incident of theft from the showroom was captured in the CCTV camera. The whole act of both the thieves who were running away after the incident was captured in CCTV. In which it was seen that both came to steal on the bike and stole valuables like laptop and mobile from the shop and ran away at a high speed. In this incident, on the basis of CCTV and information, the Kapodra police arrested Laxman alias Lakhan Chhaganlal Jat and Mukeshbhai alias Ajju Bherulal Salvi, originally from Rajasthan and currently living in Surat.

The accused also stole two motorcycles

The police have seized all the stolen goods from the accused. At the same time, when the police strictly questioned the accused, Laxman alias Lakhan Chhaganlal Jat confessed that he had stolen a total of two bikes from Kapodra and Sarthana area and hid them at his house. Thus the police confiscated the stolen property worth Rs 3.67 lakh from the accused and took legal action.

Used to check showrooms during the day and steal at night

The CCTV footage obtained by the police and a thorough interrogation of the accused revealed that they used to go to the electronic showrooms where they used to steal mobiles and laptops at night and conduct all the investigations during the day. He used to inspect where and how much goods were kept in the shop. Then at night they used to break the lock of the shop and steal the goods.