Surat: Mobile snatching of MLA’s wife near Jogger’s Park

Scenes of impunity of criminals are coming to the fore in Surat. Incidents of chain snatching and mobile snatching have become common. In such a situation, where on one hand the general public is not safe, on the other hand, public representatives and their families are also on target. An incident has come to light in the city which proves this point.

Another incident of mobile snatching has come to light in Surat, however, in this incident, not a common citizen but a member of the MLA’s family has become a victim. The mobile phone of Khedbrahma MLA’s wife has been snatched. The mobile phone of Dr. Deeptiben Chowdhary, wife of former Union Minister and currently MLA from Khed Brahma Dr. Tushar Chowdhary, has been stolen.

MLA Dr. Tushar Chowdhary has also had a telephonic conversation with Surat Police Commissioner in this context. In this context, a complaint was registered at Umra police station. The police have started investigation by getting the CCTV footage.

According to the information, Dr. Diptiben Chowdhary was passing near Joggers Park in Surat. Then snatchers took advantage of the opportunity and ran away with the mobile phone. He told that two people came on a moped and ran away after snatching the mobile. The MLA’s wife has registered a case at Umra police station. After this whole incident, a wave of anxiety has returned among the people, especially women, walking in Jogger’s Park.