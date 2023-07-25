Surat: Mock drill conducted at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Hazira Steel Plant

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steel producers, conducted a mock drill with Surat police and fire teams from nearby industries.

A mock emergency was created by the Fire Service Department to test the effectiveness of the equipment and training provided to firefighters to deal with difficult situations. The mock drill was also important to test the preparedness and response time for the safe evacuation of all employees while working in the office. According to a planned mock drill, on Tuesday morning, a leak was detected from a natural gas (NG) pipeline and a spark triggered a massive fire, injuring two workers. Due to the prompt response and preparedness of the fire service team, the situation was effectively brought under control and further damage was avoided.

A team of two technicians and an engineer was immediately deployed at the leak site to deal with the serious accident situation. A team of AM/NS India along with Surat Police and fire brigade teams swung into action to bring the situation under control. Seven routes have been identified for quick access to the incident site in the huge plant complex. The rescue teams easily reached the spot in the mock drill conducted. As soon as the fire situation was detected, the plant control room and the fire control room of AM/NS India, Hazira were immediately informed and an emergency siren was sounded at 10:48 am to alert all the employees about the situation. The entire exercise to control the fire lasted till 11:10 am. Which shows the priority and commitment of AM/NS India to ensure the safety of its employees.

Captain Sujoykumar Ganguly (IN), Head of Security Vigilance and Fire Service at AM/NS India, Hazira, after the successful conduct of the mock drill, emphasized on conducting such mock drills from time to time to ensure vital security arrangements for the safety of all personnel. Captain Sujoykumar Ganguly said, “At AM/NS India, our top priority is to ensure the safety of our personnel and the safety of our critical units. Mock drills play a vital role in preparing our teams to deal with unexpected emergencies with confidence and proficiency. Today’s incident shows the effectiveness of our preparations and the smooth coordination between our team, Surat Police and Fire Service. We are committed to continuous improvement and will learn from each exercise to strengthen security across our organization.

The mock drill was conducted following a directive from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Surat, requesting important establishments like Hazira Steel Plant of AM/NS India to conduct such drills regularly. Such drills are not just compliance measures, but life-saving initiatives, empowering organizations to mitigate risks and conduct rescue operations effectively in emergency situations.