Surat: More than 16,000 buyers met in ‘Citex’ in two days

South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and South Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industry Development Center and Surat Techmac Federation jointly organized the program of the three-day CTEX exhibition. ‘Citex – Surat International Textile Expo – 2023’ has been organized on 8th, 9th & 10th July, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Surat International Exhibition & Convention Centre, Sarsana.

Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India visited the Cetex exhibition. He visited each stall and got detailed information about the various textile machinery displayed in the exhibition.

The exhibition will be held in two days on Saturday and Sunday in various states and cities of the country like Jammu, New Delhi, Erode, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Ichhalkaranji, Indore, Jalandhar, Jetpur, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu), Rohtak, Guwahati, Ludhiana Will do (Tamil Nadu), Tiruppur, Varanasi, Vaidhan (Madhya Pradesh) and Warangal visited the exhibition.

On the first day of the exhibition on Saturday, 600 buyers came to see various textile machinery. On the other hand today, on the second day on Sunday, 10417 buyers came to the exhibition and saw new technology machinery. A total of 16667 buyers visited the Cetex-2023 exhibition during the two days. Due to which the exhibitors received a great deal of inquiries about textile machinery and accessories.

Textile machinery, textile auxiliaries and machinery, textile engineering, technical textile related machinery and accessories are on display at the exhibition.

Fabrics exported to Germany and used in BMW cars are produced on weaving machines. Such machinery is being displayed at the Cetex Expo. Machines like ‘Army’ Electronic Jacquard Machine made in India with 1000 rpm speed are on display with Make in India concept.