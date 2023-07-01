Surat: Mother informs police about her missing two-and-a-half-year-old son after killing him

A woman originally from Chhattisgarh was working as a laborer living with her two-and-a-half-year-old son in a newly constructed building on Dindoli Karadwa Road in Surat. Who killed his two and a half year old son and threw the body in the lift passage and told the police that his son was missing. After intense interrogation by the police, on Friday, the mother confessed to killing her son by strangulation and the police found the child’s body in the lift passage of the building.

According to police sources, 22-year-old Naina Sukhnandan Mandavi, a resident of Chhattisgarh, works at the construction site. Who was living with her mother Sumanben and two and a half year old son Veer alias Bhondu at the construction site of Lake City Residency on Dindoli Karadwa Road for the last two years. On 28th June reported at Dindoli police station that his son had gone missing while playing on the afternoon of 27th. Dindoli police registered a case of kidnapping and started investigation. However, the police suspect Naina, who was separated from her husband for five years, of kidnapping her son and during cross-examination confessed to strangulating her son yesterday.

Even after this the dead body of the child was hidden, he again misled by not telling the right place. This morning, the body of the two-and-a-half-year-old son was found in the lift passage of that building. The police seize the body and interrogate Naina about the reason for the murder.