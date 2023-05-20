Surat: Mother-son and daughter-in-law three members of the same family drowned in the canal in Mandvi

The incident of drowning of three members of the same family in a canal has come to light in Surat’s Mandvi. Mother, son and daughter-in-law drowned in the canal in the drowning incident. Due to family discord, the mother jumped into the canal. However, the son and daughter-in-law who jumped to save the mother also drowned in the canal water. If sources are to be believed, he took this step when his mother felt bad in a quarrel over a minor issue.

After the murder of a man’s wife and daughter in Kadodara last Friday over a minor issue, this incident in Mandvi on Saturday has forced the enlightened section of the society to think. The family matters which can be sidelined, two families were disintegrated in two days due to those minor matters, which is a matter of concern.

The people around reached the spot after the mother jumped into the canal. Its information was immediately given to the fire department. The fire department took action by reaching the spot. During the search, the body of the mother was found. However, no trace of the son and daughter-in-law has been found so far.