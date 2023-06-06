Surat: MoU signed between AM/NS India and Snyder Electric

AM/NS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steel producers, and Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today signed an MoU to develop a state-of-the-art smart campus in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. announced to do.

The campus will be developed for the New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NEMTECH), an education initiative of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India that aims to provide an integrated model of high-quality engineering and technical education with a special emphasis on production and sustainability have to provide. Nemtech will start functioning from Aug-2023 at an interim campus at the Research Park at IIT, Gandhinagar.

Commenting on the collaboration, Deepak Sharma, MD & CEO, Zone President – ​​Greater India, Snyder Electric India, said, “The MoU aims to drive change in the smart manufacturing and sustainable energy segment through professional training of youth. This strategic partnership opens avenues for us to provide comprehensive training to young individuals from diverse backgrounds. It also develops digital skills to enable them to become skilled technicians and engineers.

As part of this MoU, we will leverage our solutions to foster the development of digitally skilled technicians, thereby empowering them to contribute effectively in a digitally driven world. Simultaneously, we envision to bring about a transformation in the education sector and empower the youth of India to become industry-ready professionals, ready to contribute to the growth and development of the country.

Nemtech and Snyder Electric will collaborate to design and deliver short- and long-term educational programs, starting with the Professional Master’s Program in Smart Manufacturing and the Professional Technologist Program in Automation. They will also work together on the design and delivery of a smart campus and several technical laboratories on campus in Ahmedabad.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Dilip Oommen, CEO, AAM/NS India, said, “This initiative reinforces our commitment to foster innovation and provide youth with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in the digital age of manufacturing strengthens the

We are pleased to partner with Schneider Electric and look forward to leveraging their industry knowledge and expertise in designing state-of-the-art training labs and smart campus for the upcoming Nemtech Institute. At the same time, we aim to provide the next generation of manufacturing leaders with the necessary skills to help shape a sustainable future for India.

The partnership will also work to initiate programs in the areas of academic and capacity development to ensure delivery of essential services to the students. This includes providing industry experts as faculty members, organizing industry visits and creating internship and job opportunities for students in India and abroad.